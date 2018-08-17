NEWS
Saturday | August 18, 2018
Latest
10:29 AM | August 18, 2018
Balochistan Assembly to elect new CM today
10:21 AM | August 18, 2018
Never dreamt of getting chance to become CM Punjab: Usman Buzdar
9:46 AM | August 18, 2018
US agency says Facebook ads let landlords discriminate
9:31 AM | August 18, 2018
COAS 'expresses deep concern' over recent Afghan violence
9:20 AM | August 18, 2018
More than 320 dead in India flood crisis
8:47 AM | August 18, 2018
PM Imran seeks Britain's help in anti-money laundering efforts
8:42 AM | August 18, 2018
Batting for ballots: Imran Khan and other sports stars turned politicians
8:33 AM | August 18, 2018
Cricket hero Khan set to be sworn in as Pakistan PM
11:19 PM | August 17, 2018
Bilawal’s maiden NA speech becomes an instant hit
11:04 PM | August 17, 2018
PTI nominates Usman Buzdar for Punjab CM slot
8:50 PM | August 17, 2018
‘Change’ in KP will now be observed in Pakistan: PML-N leader
8:16 PM | August 17, 2018
Too loud for hope, too silent for victory
8:06 PM | August 17, 2018
Shehbaz demands parliamentary commission to probe ‘worst’ electoral rigging
8:00 PM | August 17, 2018
Imran Khan’s maiden speech as PM: ‘no NRO with dacoits’
7:44 PM | August 17, 2018
Canada’s Hajj pilgrims, Saudi students face uncertainty due to diplomatic row
7:14 PM | August 17, 2018
Justice Siddiqui challenges SJC’s order in apex court
7:11 PM | August 17, 2018
Imran Khan: A Tale of Success
7:06 PM | August 17, 2018
The grey Games: Indian grandmother leads elderly charge for bridge gold
6:27 PM | August 17, 2018
Thousands line streets for funeral of late Indian leader
6:00 PM | August 17, 2018
Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground
PM PAKISTAN
PM PAKISTAN
RELATED NEWS
8:33 AM | August 18, 2018
Cricket hero Khan set to be sworn in as Pakistan PM
August 18, 2018
Ghani accuses Pakistan of treating wounded militants
August 18, 2018
Pakistan asks APG to be flexible on deadlines
August 18, 2018
Pakistan Club Karachi win Fazal Mahmood National Club Cricket
Top Stories
10:21 AM | August 18, 2018
Never dreamt of getting chance to become CM Punjab: Usman Buzdar
11:04 PM | August 17, 2018
PTI nominates Usman Buzdar for Punjab CM slot
8:00 PM | August 17, 2018
Imran Khan’s maiden speech as PM: ‘no NRO with dacoits’
8:06 PM | August 17, 2018
Shehbaz demands parliamentary commission to probe ‘worst’ electoral rigging
