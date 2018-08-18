Share:

rawalpindi - Police in two separate actions have arrested a gang of three extortionists and a fraudster involved in swindling million of rupees from public by launching fake housing societies here on Friday.

Police have also provided VVIP protocol to the accused in police stations and humiliated the applicants with no action on part of City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan. The accused netted by police have been identified as Malik Mehboob and Syed Ramzan Bukhari. However, the names of two other accused were not released by police.

According to details, Syed Rizwan Shah, principal of a private school, lodged a complaint with Adiala Police Chowky stating that three persons had arrived in his school and demanded extortion from him. He added the extortionists including Syed Ramzan Bukhari had threatened him of dire consequences in case of non-payment. He requested the police to arrest the accused. A police party, led by SI Anwaar ul Haq, Incharge Chowky Adiala, carried out a raid and arrested the three extortionists and recovered fake official cards of Pakistan Army10 Corps, media organisations, cameras, mobile phones and cash from their possession. However, the police have taken the accused to Adiala Chokwy and accorded them protocol instead of chalking a case against them.

The complainant, while talking to The Nation, alleged that SI Anwaar and other senior police officers of police had kept him in waiting since morning outside the police post and had started pressurizing him for settlement with the accused in the evening. “Our SP had ordered us to not register case against the accused and also not allow the applicant to go home,” he quoted SI Anwaar as saying. He demanded Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr Syed Kalim Imam to take notice of the issue and provide him justice.

SP Saddar Circle Ali Raza, when contacted, said he would look into the matter and take appropriate action against the police officers involved in humiliating the applicants. CPO Abbas Ahsan was not available to comment on the issue.

In yet another action, Airport police have arrested a notorious fraudster-cum-swindler named Malik Mehboob Ahmed and brought him in police station. According to details, a citizen Zubair Khan had got registered a case against Malik Mehboob Khan with Police Station Airport accusing him of pocketing his Rs 8.7 million in a fraudulent way. He said that Mehboob purchased a flat from him against Rs 8.7 million but did not give him possession. A police officer said Malik Mehboob is a court absconder and wanted by police in more than 22 cases.

ASP Airport Circle was not available for his comments.