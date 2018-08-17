Share:

SARGODHA-District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Raza Khan urged police officers to amicably treat the complainants, redress their legal grievances and improve the environment of police stations.

He said that illegal detention at police stations would be tolerated. The DPO was addressing his first meeting with SDPOs and SHOs of the district. He directed them to take specific action for the apprehension and confiscation of the proclaimed offenders (PO) and their facilitators. He directed to acquire red warrants for arrest of those POs fled abroad.

He ordered foolproof security in and around the cattle markets in city and suburban areas and also on Eidul Azha. He ordered strict implementation of the ban on religious outfits over collection sacrificial animal hides in the limits of all the police stations in the district.

The DPO said that stringent action would be taken in case of any violation in the connection. He directed the SDPOs to go out on patrol and to monitor their subordinates.

He emphasised to make functional watchman system for curbing crime.

The DPO ordered the SDPOs and SHOs to reach the venue of heinous crime to know about the crime scene situation.