SHIKARPUR - A man was recovered in a raid at katcha area of Shikarpur district on Friday.

According to an official of SSP office Shikarpur, acting on tip-off, a police team headed by Lakhi Ghulam Shah DSP Agha Abdul Majeed Pathan and SHO Chak Muhammad Ayoub Dogar raided katcha area when kidnappers were trying to change the location of kidnapped man.

When kidnappers saw police they opened fire on police, in retaliation police also opened fire, resultantly, the kidnappers fled from place of firing and left behind kidnapped man who later was identified as Sadam Hussain, 28, resident of Chak Town of Shikarpur, an official said.

The recovered Sadam Hussain moved to SSP Office Shikarpur and handed over to his relatives after completing necessary formalities while police have initiated a manhunt to arrest the kidnappers.

Sarfraz Nawaz Shaikh, newly posted SSP Shikarpur, announced reward money and certificates for raiding police to encourage them, an official added.

ATTACKER ARRESTED

A prisoner, who was brought by Larkana police to Shikarpur District and Sessions Court for hearing, sustained bullet wounds in an armed attack took place at court premises.

Ali Baig Bijarani, the SHO New Faujdari police station, told this scribe that prisoner Ghulam Abbas Jatoi brought by Larkana police for hearing when his rival party opened straight fire with TT pistol on the prisoner.

After seeing firing on a prisoner by his rival, who was in the guise of police constable, police personnel opened fire on assailants and arrested him in injured condition, later, he was identified as Ahsan alias Mehran Jatoi of Larkana.

Besides, same police officials transported both assailant and prisoner to District Headquarter Hospital Shikarpur for medical treatment where the condition of both assailant and prisoner was said to be out of danger.

Following on the information, newly posted SSP Shikarpur Sarfraz Nawaz along with heavy contingent rushed to the court and told the media that it appeared over an old enmity between two groups of Jatoi tribesmen of Larkana district while accused would be treated with iron hands and no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands. It is also allegedly reported that a deadly dispute started between two groups of Jatoi tribesmen resident of Pir Sher area of Larkana near about two years ago over allegedly sharing spy information with police and that deadly hostility has claimed five lives of both the rival parties so far.

It should be mentioned here that there are strict security measures to enter the DSC Shikarpur but assailant was in the guise of police constable therefore he succeeded in entering the DSC along with TT pistol while police has started its investigation.

An FIR was to be lodged till filling of this news on the behalf of state, SHO confirmed.