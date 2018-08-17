Share:

OKARA-A pregnant woman, mother of two, was poisoned to death allegedly by husband and mother-in-law after she refused to opt for abortion. According to the Depalpur Saddr Police, Alia Bibi, resident of Lahore was married to Adeel, resident of village Shams Din Wahgra, some six years ago. The couple had two children from the wedlock and she was again six months pregnant.

Her husband and mother-in-law Shamian Bibi wanted to abort her pregnancy but she refused. Her refusal had sparked a dispute in the house over the issue. The other day, her husband Adeel came home with a friend and his mother also joined them. They forced Alia Bibi to drink pesticides, which resulted in her death. The Depalpur Saddr Police registered a case against the accused on the complaint of Razia Bibi, mother of the deceased woman.