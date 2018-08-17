Share:

LOS ANGELES-Ashley Roberts has become the latest celebrity to join the Strictly Come Dancing line-up. The former Pussycat Dolls singer has kept a high profile as a TV star since the group split up in 2010.

She has been a guest presenter on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and a judge on BBC talent show Let It Shine.

BBC Radio 2 presenter Chris Evans revealed the news on his breakfast show - a little earlier than he was supposed to after requests from viewers.

Ashley was still on her way to the show.Speaking on the show, she told Evans that Strictly "reached out to her last minute".

She said: "When I got the call I was super excited. I miss performing and I'm excited to learn a new style of dance - the worlds of Latin and ballroom are foreign to me." She said she was "nervous, excited" and "anxious to learn something new, to put on the costumes and become the characters". She added: "I'm just going to throw my heart and soul into this." TV presenter and journalist Stacey Dooley has been making documentaries for the BBC for nearly 10 years and was recently given an MBE.

Dooley was the eighth contestant to join the line-up and wants to "soak up the escapism and bathe in the sequins.

"Typically, work for me is very serious and can be quite hardcore so I'm going to soak up the escapism and bathe in the sequins. See you on the dancefloor!"

TV medic Dr Ranj Singh is also swapping his scrubs for sparkles on the popular autumn show.

The doctor, who has segments on ITV's Good Morning Britain and Watchdog on BBC One, started his TV career five years ago on the CBeebies show Get Well Soon.

He said: "I'm so overwhelmed and excited to be part of this wonderful show. It's an absolute dream come true for me!

"Anyone that knows me knows that I love a bit of sparkle... so bring on the glitter! I can't wait!"