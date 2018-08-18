Share:

rawalpindi - The religious parties on Friday staged massive protest demonstrations and carried out rallies across the district against publication of blasphemous caricatures in Dutch newspapers.

The protestors demanded deportation of Dutch diplomats from all the Islamic countries including Pakistan to boycott Dutch products. The protestors were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the government of Netherlands.

According to details, Shabab-e-Islami has taken out a protest rally from Amna Mosque to Sadiqabad Square under leadership of Mufti Muhammad Hanif Qureshi. Scores of people belonging to various walks of life participated in the rally.

Addressing the protestors, Mufti Hanif Qureshi said the editors of Dutch newspapers had hurt the sentiments of entire Muslim Ummah by publishing the blasphemous caricatures. He said the newly elected Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan should kick out the ambassador of Holland from Pakistan immediately and cut off diplomatic ties with the country. “If Imran Khan neglects the issue, he will meet the fate of Nawaz Sharif for keeping mum over such issues,” he said.

A conference titled “Tahafuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat (SAW)” was also organized by Tanzeem-e-Ahl-Sunnat Pakistan to register its protest against the publication of caricatures. Addressing the conference, TIASP President Mufti Pir Muhammad Riaz Uddin said appearance of blasphemous cartoons in Holland’s newspapers is a challenge for the whole Islamic world. He said the Muslim countries should evolve a joint strategy against those countries involved in hurting sentiments of Muslim.

A rally was also carried out by Pir Abdul Shakoor Naqashbandi and participated by Maulana Umer Farooq Naqashbandi, Dr Muhammad Afzal and Dildar Tanoli and many others.

The protestors urged Organization of Islamic Conference and United Nations to make effective legislation to restrain publication of such blasphemous materials in future. They said caricatures is to play with sentiments of Muslim world and to target the personality of Prophet (PBUH) rather than freedom of expression.

Similarly, Tehreek-e-Labaik-Ya Rasool Allah has also staged a protest demonstration and a rally in Kallar Syeda.