Share:

Baloch nation is the only nation in this world, that no one can recognise them by speaking any languages, it is too tough to know them by speaking English, Pashto, Sidhi Urdu and many more. They have this quality but still they are not valuable in Pakistan. If Pakistan takes them for other countries for inquiry then they can give lots of informations of other countries.

Congratulations to All Baloch nation for being the best speakers in this world.

AD MA, Quetta,

July 31.