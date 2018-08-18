Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has underscored the need for overcoming trade imbalance as Pakistan strongly believes in free trade regimes and will continue to support all efforts aimed at promoting free trade and open market policies.

In a message received from China, the chairman thanked China for providing the balance of payment support of $2billion. He urged the Chinese investors to explore more avenues of cooperation and investment in Pakistan and the government of Pakistan would provide all possible support to encourage Chinese investment in Pakistan. On the personal intervention of Chairman Senate, the Chinese leadership decided to send a high powered delegation comprising of businessmen and investor in explore possibilities of investment in Pakistan and to bridge the trade deficit gap and to increase Pakistani imports to China.

He said that China is a closest and strongest friend. He said that Pakistan continues to support one china policy.

He said that China's rise is source of regional and global stability for Pakistan. He said that the emerging regional scenario calls for indigenous solution to the issues being faced by the Asia and China can play a major role in overcoming the challenges hampering regional development.

The chairman underscored the need for more close cooperation in fields of education, science and technology and said that people to people contacts and cultural cooperation will help cement ties.

Regarding economic and trade relations, the chairman said that there is need to explore new vistas of cooperation and both the countries should engage in constructive discussions to reduce trade imbalance.

Discussing regional peace and stability, the chairman said that Pakistan wants peaceful solution to all the issues.

He said that peace and stability in Afghanistan is in the best interest of Pakistan. He appreciated China for spearheading trilateral mechanism and hoped to get good results through this mechanism.

On CPEC, Sadiq Sanjrani said that Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a model of connectivity. Promoting economic development and bringing prosperity to the people of the region.

He said that CPEC as a flagship project of BRI has a strategic and economic significance for Pakistan and it enjoys support of all political parties and institutions in Pakistan being the harbinger of common good and prosperity. He appreciated President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative and his vision of shared prosperity and win-win cooperation.

The chairman also emphasized the need for further strengthening parliamentary cooperation between the two sides. He said that the friendship group in the parliament can play an effective in further cementing ties.

He said that friendship with Chian is corner stone of our foreign policy and we take pride in our friendship with China which our Iron-Brother.