LAHORE - The Supreme Court Friday directed former Lahore CCPO Amin Wains and ex-CIA SP Umar Virk to appear in person on Saturday (today) in a complaint against them for forcibly getting an agreement.

A three-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar passed the order at the Supreme Court Lahore registry. “It is straightforward a matter of accountability bureau,” the top judge remarked adding that “ those who achieved promotions by thrashing the people must appear before the court tomorrow (Saturday).” The CJP observed that they would order registration of FIR against them and take it to the logical end. He also directed the IGP to also appear in the court.

During the proceedings, additional IG Abu Bakar Khuda Bakash appeared in the court and said that Amin Wayns forced a citizen, who had died, to do agreement regarding sale of a Rs 800 million against Rs 400 million. The police officer also said that Amin Wayns got extortion while sitting in the CCPO Office and dealt with the matter in question like a court. A police officer cannot hold a court, the officer said. He told the bench that Umar Virk, former CIA SP, also provided him complete assistance. At this, the CJP remarked : “It is the same CCPO whose matter of a nullah was taken to the court,”. A law officer affirmed the matter saying that a court order was passed about the nullah of former CCPO. A NAB lawyer also said that the matter of former CCPO Wayns was in the NAB.

Taking up another matter related to environmental pollution, the CJP directed the government authorities to evolve a mechanism to deal with the issues of environmental pollution.

The CJP observed that the bad environment had been affecting the health of people.

He emphasized to provide the best environment for coming generations.

Environment DG told the court that steels mills were being shut down to deal with the threat of smog.