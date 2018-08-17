Share:

LOS ANGELES-Sheryl Crow has revealed she will splash the cash when it comes to vintage clothing and she once splurged $200 on a classic Rolling Stones print.

The 56-year-old country star doesn't like spending huge amounts of money on designer goods, but she will splash the cash when it comes to vintage, and once spent a large amount on a Rolling Stones shirt. Speaking to PEOPLE about her weakness for vintage tees, she said: ''The last one I bought was a Rolling Stones T-shirt from the 1981 tour and that was about $200 and that's a lot to pay for a T-shirt, especially one that's been worn for 20 something years by someone else. Real old vintage T-shirts can be extremely expensive. I love the history and [the Rolling Stones] kind of wrote the book on what I do now.''

The 'Soak Up The Sun' star loves vintage, and still owns a pair of Dingo cowgirl boots she got when she was 15.

She said: ''I still have them and I still wear them and they are awesome.''

The 'If It Makes You Happy' hitmaker has created her own affordable clothing range for the Home Shopping Network (HSN) in the US and she has taken particular care on the details of the garments.

Sheryl - who has two children, 11-year-old Wyatt Steven and Levi James, eight - said: ''Our shoppers are really drawn to things that have embroidery or sequin or fringe.

''I'm finding that the women who buy my line, they tend to really love the specialty items which gives me the freedom to step it up a little bit and create things that have a little more edge and a little more fun to them.''