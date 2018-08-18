Share:

India's Paes pulls out of Asiad tennis

PALEMBANG - Five-time gold medallist Leander Paes has pulled out of the Asian Games in a row over his doubles partner, dealing a heavy blow to India's tennis hopes. Paes, who has 18 Grand Slam doubles titles and eight Asian Games medals in all, had been paired with Sumit Nagal, a singles specialist ranked at 300th in the world. "Despite my repeated requests, from so many weeks in advance, it is sad that we have not been able to put a doubles specialist in the team for a credible second doubles pairing for the Asian Games," Paes said. "I believe that my absence would only help the rest to play more events, be it doubles or mixed doubles," added the 45-year-old. Indian captain Zeeshan Ali called the last-minute pull-out ‘very disappointing’ and said it had diminished the team's medal chances.–AFP

'Predictable action' prompted Alonso F1 exit

LONDON - Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso said Thursday that "poor action on the track" prompted his decision to step away from Formula One. Alonso, 37, will leave F1 at the end of the season and he will race more in the world endurance championship and in the US where he needs to win the Indy 500 to complete motor racing's 'Triple Crown'. "The action on track is not the one I dreamed of when I joined F1, or when I was in different series, or the action on track that I experienced in other years," Alonso said. "I stopped because the action on track, in my opinion, is very poor. In fact, what we talk about more in F1 is off track. "We talk about polemics. We talk about radio messages. We talk about all these things, and when we talk so many times about those things, it is a bad sign.”–AFP

Ronaldo to debut for Juve against Chievo

MILAN - Cristiano Ronaldo is curious to find out about life in Serie A and will make his debut in the opening match of the season for champions Juventus against Chievo in Verona, coach Massimiliano Allegri confirmed on Friday. Allegri said the 33-year-old was eager to play in Serie A after his 100 million euro ($117 million) transfer from Real Madrid last month. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has appeared in two warm-up friendlies for Juventus but did not travel with the team to the United States. "I didn't give Ronaldo any advice. He's very intrigued to understand how teams play in Italy," said Allegri as Juventus begin their campaign on Saturday. "Ronaldo will make his debut. Szczesny, Chiellini, Bonucci and Pjanic will play and the two full-backs on each side will be Cancelo and Alex Sandro.”–AFP

Poyet suspended after angry outburst

BORDEAUX - Bordeaux have suspended coach Gustavo Poyet for a week after his angry outburst at club bosses over their transfer policy, the French side announced Friday. "Technically everything is possible," said club president Stephane Martin in reference to Poyet's future beyond next week. The decision to suspend the Uruguayan comes after he launched a furious tirade at the Bordeaux board over their decision to sell striker Gaetan Laborde to Ligue 1 rivals Montpellier. Poyet had hoped to have Laborde available for Thursday night's the second leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie away to Mariupol of Ukraine, which his team won 2-1 to progress to the play-off round 5-2 on aggregate. "This is my worst day at the club. What the club have done with Gaetan Laborde is a disgrace," an angry Poyet said.–AFP

Waqas, Kashif in National Sr Squash final

LAHORE – Waqas Mehboob and Kashif Asif qualified for the 3rd Punjab National Senior Squash Championship 2018 final after defeating their respective opponents here on Friday at the Punjab Squash Complex. In the first semifinal, Waqas Mehboob of PAF defeated Saddam Ul Haq of Army by 3-1. Waqas faced tough resistance in the first two games but after that, he bounced back well to take the next two in a row to win the encounter by 10/12, 19/17, 11/2, 11/2. The second semifinal was also closely contested and after a tough battle, Kashif of SNGPL emerged as winner against Abbas Zeb of KP with the scores of 9/11, 4/11, 11/2, 11/4, 11/5 in 44 minutes. Today (Saturday), Waqas will face Kashif at 3pm. PSA President Dr Nadeem Mukhtar will grace the final as chief guest.–Staff Reporter