rawalpindi - Dozens of students of a private school located in Civil Lines area near Katcheri have been rushed to hospital after they fell unconscious allegedly due to fumigation of chemicals to prevent outbreak of dengue, informed sources on Friday.

The parents of the affected children staged protest against the management of private school and demanded caretaker Chief Minister Punjab to take action against the district health department and management of school.

According to sources, the students were in their classrooms when the management began fumigation in school.

They said that soon after the students began complaining of headaches and giddiness.

The teachers were caught unaware and they rushed them to a hospital nearby in their own vehicles, sources said.

Meanwhile, the rest of the students were sent off home by the school administration, sources said.

The mother of a student quoted him as saying,” School administration had told us that they had sprayed a chemical in the school to kill spiders,”

Many other parents of affected children expressed their deep concerns over the irresponsible behaviour of school administration and asked caretaker CM, high ups of health department and police to investigate the matter and take action against responsible.

On the other hand, the hospital staff was also clueless over the way all of a sudden so many students developed similar symptoms at the same time. However, soon they figured out that the students got the symptoms due to the fumigation drive.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Suhail Chaudhry could not be contacted for his comments.