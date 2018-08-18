Share:

Karachi - A suspected street criminal was killed during an alleged encounter with the police in Korangi area while his companion managed to escape.

According to police officials, the encounter took place when the suspects were busy in looting cell phones and other valuables from at least two citizens in Zaman Town area, adding that the police personnel busy on routine patrolling reached the site. Police officials said that the armed men, however, managed to escape under the cover of fire when the police intercepted them, adding that in retaliation, the police also fired back.

As a result of crossfire, one suspect was seriously wounded and later succumbed to his injuries shortly after the incident. His body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. The case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

Two suspects arrested

Police on Friday claimed to have arrested two political workers allegedly involved in targeted killings in Karachi.

The suspects arrested were identified as Junaid alias Jimmy and Tahir Ahmed Abbasi. According to district South SSP Omar Shahid Hamid, the suspects were arrested by Aram Bagh police, adding that the suspects arrested were the workers of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London. The officer said that both the arrested suspects were the part of the target killing team of MQM-L’s Surjani Town sector in-charge Adil.

The police also claimed to have recovered at least two pistols from their possession. Police officials said that the suspects revealed to have killed about half of a dozen people in targeted killing incidents including the workers of the Pakistan Sunni Tehreek. The cases against them were registered while further investigation was underway.

199 people killed, over 18,000 phones snatched this year

More than 18,000 mobile phones were stolen at gunpoint between January and July 2018 in the city, compared to 16,000 phones last year, according to data released by the Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC). As many as 199 people were killed during the period.

According to CPLC report, 18,384 mobile phones were stolen in Karachi in the last seven months whereas 16,988 were stolen during the same period in 2017.

Two cases of bank robberies and 33 incidences of extortion were reported.

Around 12,573 motorcycles were stolen while the number of cars stolen/snatched amounted to 474 during the last seven months. More than 3,000 phones stolen in July

According to the CPLC’s monthly data, 3,207 mobile phones were stolen in July 2018, while 130 were recovered.

A total of 2,778 motorcycles were snatched while 574 were recovered.

131 cars were snatched during July, whereas 43 cars were reported to have been recovered.

There were also three cases of extortion and 25 people were killed in the city during the last month.