HAFIZABAD-A 14-year-old girl along with her 13-year-old brother was allegedly abducted by five accused here in Vanike Tarar on Friday. According to police source, the teenage siblings, identified as Arooj Fatima and Ali Hassan were alone in their house when Ali Raza, Munir Ahmad, Shabbir Ahmad, Rabia Bibi and Madeeha barged into the house and lured them away. According to some witnesses, the accused bundled the teenagers into a vehicle and took them to unknown destination. The police have registered a case against the accused but failed to recover the abductees or arrest of the accused.

DEAD BODY FOUND: Meanwhile, dead body of an unidentified villager was found lying in a field in village Garhi Mumbran. The villager informed the police which shifted it to the morgue for autopsy.

According to police, there was no sign of violence on the dead body and it was presumed that the deceased was an addict. The dead body has not yet been identified.