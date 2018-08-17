Share:

SIALKOT/GUJRANWALA-Thousands of people participated in the Tuhaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat (SWWT) rallies taken out by the Pakistan Sunni Tehreek and Tehreek Labaik Pakistan here after the Jumma prayers.

The participants were carrying banners and placards against Holland for re-publication of the blasphemous caricatures which has hurt the Muslims around the world. They also chanted slogans against Holland government besides burning the national flags of the country. The protesting people, led by the local religious clerics, lodged their strong protest and unanimously passed several condemnation resolutions against the re-publication of the blasphemous caricatures.

They marched on the main inter-city roads in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Badiana, Chawinda, Pasrur,Zafarwal, Shakargarh, Noor Kot and surrounding areas while carrying the banners besides chanting loud slogans against Holland.

They also urged the Pakistan government to end Pakistan's diplomatic relations with Holland besides taking up the most condemnable issue most effectively at all the international forums including UN and OIC. They announced to boycott the use of all the products made in Holland. Earlier, the Ulema strongly condemned the nasty practice while delivering their Jumma sermons.

In Gujranwala, Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan and Sunni Tehrek staged a protest and held rallies against Holland government. Hundreds of protesters chanted slogans against Holland and demanded the Muslim rulers to take diplomatic action against Holland. The speakers said that Muslim world cannot tolerate such kind of act. They warned the Dutch authorities that they will face a very severe reaction from the Muslim world if they do not stop printing of caricatures immediately.