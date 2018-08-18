Share:

KANDHKOT - A farmer was killed in a clash between two tribes of Bijrani and Tegani here on Friday.

Allah Wadayo Bijrani was working in a field in meantime a group of rival tribe kidnapped him at gunpoint and took him away to katcha area and killed him. They managed to flee from the scene after the incident. Area police said that around 30 killed in their ongoing clash and after the incident both groups exchanged firing for two hours.

Local people of the area including social worker, civil society, political activists of various parties and others protested against innocent murder of a farmer and also blocked the National Highway for an hour. They demanded from Sindh IGP, Larkana DIGP and Kashmore SSP to take action against the perpetrators of the crime and registered case against them. It is worthy to mention here that the law and order situation is very abysmal in the throughout Kashmore during last two to three months the street crime increased manifold that include mobile snatching, bike snatching, others.