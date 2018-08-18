Share:

LAHORE - Admission schedule for the year of 2018 for Admissions in B.Sc. Engineering and B.Sc. Engineering Technology programs in University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore and its sub-campuses including Kala Shah Kaku (UET KSK) campus, Rachna College of Engineering & Technology (UET RCET) Gujranwala, Faisalabad (UET FSD) Campus and Narowal (UET NWL) campus has been released.

According to the schedule the availability of Undergraduates prospectus and submission of online admission form will be started from September 10, 2018 on Monday and remain continue till September 24, 2018 on Monday. Entry Test for Hafiz-e-Quran Students will be conducted on September 26, 2018 Wednesday whereas test for sports students will be conducted on September 27, 2018 Thursday.

After the submission of admission forms, 1st Merit List for every discipline will be displayed on September 28, 2018 Friday and students for 1st Merit List will be supposed to submit their documents and dues till October 08, 2018 on Monday. Hostel alignment will also be done on October 08, 2018 Monday. 2nd Merit List will be displayed on October 09, 2018 Tuesday and students for 2nd Merit List will be supposed to submit their documents and dues till October 12, 2018 on Friday. 3rd Merit List will be displayed on October 15, 2018 Monday and students for 3rd Merit List will be supposed to submit their documents and dues till October 18, 2018 on Thursday.

4th Merit list will be displayed on October 19, 2018 Friday and students for 4th Merit List will be supposed to submit their documents and dues till October 23, 2018 on Tuesday.