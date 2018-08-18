Share:

LAHORE - The newly appointed United States (U.S) Consul General (CG) to Lahore Colleen Crenwelge assumed the charge of her new assignment here on Friday. CG Colleen Crenwelge succeeded Ms Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau. Colleen Crenwelge's, a seasoned diplomat, last assignment was as the Deputy Public Affairs officer at the U. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, where she served previously as the Deputy Chief of Staff. Ms. Crenwelge has served as the Political Chief at the US embassies in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, and Baku, Azerbaijan, as well as tours at the US Mission to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the US Embassies in La Paz, Bolivia, and Lagos, Nigeria.