ISLAMABAD - The weekly inflation for the week ended on August 16 for the combined income group decreased by 0.41 percent as compared to the previous week.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 228.60 points against 229.55 points registered in the previous week, according to data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review increased by 4.18 percent. The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-08=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs 8000 also decreased by 0.4 percent as it went down from 217.55 points in the previous week to 216.68 points in the week under review.

As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs 8001-12,000, Rs 12,001-18,000, 18,001-35,000 and above Rs35000 also declined by 0.4 percent, 0.42 percent, 0.43 percent and 0.41 percent respectively.

During the week under review average prices of 09 items registered decrease, while that of 18 items increased with the remaining 26 items' prices unchanged.

The items which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included tomatoes, chicken, onions, bananas, mash pulse, potatoes, sugar, eggs and wheat flour.

The items which recorded increase in their average prices included LPG Cylinder, washing soap, garlic, salt, gur, gram pulse, bath soap, rice (irri-6), beef, mutton, moong pulse, rice (basmati broken), red chilly, vegetable ghee (loose), cooking oil (tin), wheat and vegetable ghee (tin).

The items with no change in their average prices during the week under review included bread, milk (curd), curd, milk (powdered), mustard oil, tea (packet), cooked beef, cooked daal, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, kerosene oil, firewood, electric bulb, match box, petrol, diesel and telephone local call.