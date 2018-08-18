Share:

islamabad - A woman was raped in Islamabad’s guest house on the evening the nation was celebrating Independence Day, according to the local police.

The incident took place on August 14 and the victim reported the matter on August 16, two days after the incident. Aisha Allah Ditta (33), a resident of Sargodha told the Margalla police that she got close to one Malik Shahzad son of Malik Sarfaraz, a resident of Johar Abad, district Khushab through internet some four months back. “I was jobless and wanted a job. Malik Shahzad told me that he could get me a job,” she stated in the FIR adding the accused took her to an Islamabad guest house on August 14 with the assurance of a job. She further said that Shahzad’s manager Khuda Bukhsh also accompanied them on way to Islamabad. “Upon reaching a guest house at Kaghan Road in sector F-8 of Islamabad, Shahzad forced me to drink and later raped me.

The manager also attempted but he could not succeed,” she told the police. Aisha said that upon finding an opportunity, she called her cousin who rescued her. She appealed to the police to take strict action against the accused. The police have registered a case under section 376 and 34 of the PPC and further investigation is underway.

The police have also secured DNA samples from the woman and sent to the laboratory. No arrest has been made so far.

Meanwhile, Crime Investigation Agency of Islamabad police has recovered 370 wine bottles during raid at a house in slum area of Ghouri Town Phase-4, a police spokesman said. On a tip off, he said, SP (Investigation) Gulfam Nasir Warraich constituted a special team under supervision of DSP CIA to raid.

This team raided house 167 in street number 21 and arrested a bootlegger named Khurram Iqbal after recovery of 370 wine bottles and other brewing equipment from the location. A case has been registered against the accused at Koral police station and further investigation is underway.