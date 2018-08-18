Share:

PARIS:- Kenya's Kipyegon Bett, who was a bronze medallist in the 800m at the 2017 world championships in London, was suspended on Thursday for "refusing or failing to submit" to a drugs test, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced. "@AIU_Athletics issues a Notice of Charge against Kipyegon Bett for refusing or failing to submit to sample collection, Article 2.3 of the antidoping rules," tweeted the organisation. "The Kenyan middle-distance runner is provisionally suspended from all competition.