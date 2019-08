Share:

LOWER DIR - Four persons were killed and three injured in a firing erupted during a jirga at Lower Dir late Friday night.

According to police, the incident happened in Gosam area within limits of Munda Police Station. Firing started between two rivals groups during a jirga that left four dead and three injured. The victims were reported to be from same family including father, son and two grandsons.

The cause of the incident was a monetary dispute. Probe has been launched into the incident.