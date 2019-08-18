Share:

Pakistan's foreign policy has witnessed remarkable vigor during the last one year, improving engagement with world and raising the country's profile in the comity of nations.

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr. Mohammad Faisal while recounting the significant achievements on the foreign policy front during the first one year of PTI-led government said Naya Pakistan engaged the world with confidence and clarity with Prime Minister personally meeting several world leaders.

The policy pursued vision of "peaceful neighborhood" based on principles and core interests. Resultantly, Pakistan has improved its image and standing, enhanced regional and global salience, increased investment flows, and energized the Diaspora.

The foreign policy strengthened "All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership" with China marked by closer engagement and deeper convergence and consequently phase-II of China Pakistan Economic Corridor and Free Trade Agreement-II were concluded.

It focused on forging stronger economic partnerships with Gulf countries, especially, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar yielding in multi-billion dollar investments, budgetary support and deferred oil payments.

A key development was made with new phase in relations with the United States based on convergent interests and better appreciation of Pakistan's role in the region. President Trump's offer of mediation on Jammu and Kashmir dispute is important.

The external policy achieved positive re-engagement with Afghanistan at Summit level and supported peace process as shared responsibility and

continued reconstruction assistance. It followed constructive approach towards India with offer of structured dialogue, stress on peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The foreign policy forcefully advocated Jammu and Kashmir dispute at all available forums, including the OIC, the UN, and the European and

British Parliaments.

The policy strongly opposed India's unilateral and illegal actions to alter the disputed status of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and its demographic structure.

The foreign policy in the period under review finalized "Strategic Engagement Plan" with the European Union, besides improving trajectory of relations with Russia, Europe and Central Asian partners.

It played a leading role in combating Islamophobia, white collar crime and climate change with effective participation at UN, OIC, SCO and

other multilateral forums.