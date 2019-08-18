Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said Pakistan needed to open its doors for the world and it was done under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with first year’s performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, she said for the first time Pakistan Postal Service is running in profit.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said today is very important day as the government has completed its one year tenure. She said this day is dedicated to struggle of oppressed Kashmiri brothers and sisters for their right to self-determination.

Firdous said Foreign Ministry has beaten every diplomatic move of India. Awan lauded the foreign ministry for raising the Kashmir issue at international forums, including the United Nations. She thanked opposition for supporting national stance on Kashmir issue.

She said PM Imran Khan’s address has been canceled considering the serious issue of Kashmir. She said every department needed reforms when

we took the government and the Prime Minister with sheer efforts introduced reforms in every institution.

Referring to her ministry, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said reforms have been brought in PTV and it is becoming a profitable institution now. She said

PM Imran Khan himself oversee the performance of every ministry, adding that a social media wing has been established in Information ministry.

The Special Assistant said the government in a short period of one year corrected the course through strong foundations, hard work, and honesty.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister achieved historic electoral success after a political struggle of 22 years and his vision is to transform Pakistan on the principles of State of Madinah with characteristics of merit, justice, rule of law, social welfare and austerity.

She said under this vision, reforms are being introduced in all government ministries and institutions and the Prime Minister is personally supervising the reforms agenda of the government.

She said the links between Associated Press of Pakistan are being increased with international news agencies so that it projects positive image of Pakistan abroad. She said through our policies and reforms process, we will also turn Radio Pakistan into a profitable institution so that it truly becomes voice of 220 million people.

She said PTI government believes in the right to freedom of expression and speech. The greatest achievement of the government in the past year

is that we believe in the right of freedom of expression and speech. She insisted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had not tried to curb the media

at any level or at any forum.

"He did not communicate that the media be maligned through any personal action," she said.

At the start of her address, Awan said that the day would be dedicated to the people of occupied Kashmir.

In the interest of the greater cause of Kashmir, we have put aside our political engagements and decided to take the national narrative forward."

Awan highlighted the Ehsas welfare programme as one of the achievements of the PTI government and said: "Ehsaas programme is close to the

premier s heart. He believes that a society cannot change until people understand each other s situations."

Earlier, addressing the ceremony, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Naeem ul Haq said Pakistan is passing through a turning point in history

in the backdrop of Kashmir situation. He said the whole nation is united over protesting the unilateral and illegal act of India.

The Special Assistant assured that the government will take every step to help Kashmiris achieve their aim of liberation. Referring to

domestic situation, he said when the government assumed power the economic situation was critical.

Naeem ul Haq said Pakistan sought friendly countries' help as well as taking austerity measures and a number of steps to ameliorate the economic situation.

Special Assistant said the government also launched big projects like provision of housing for people of lower income backgrounds.