Share:

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that any "Misadventure" against Pakistan will prove destructive for India. He said that coward Modi has turned Kashmir into a jail and every house is being guarded by a soldier.

He said, “Pakistan’s political and military leadership is on one page to protect Pakistan. Kashmir is still the jugular vein of Pakistan and no power can make it away from us.”

Ch. Sarwar expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation led by Parliamentary Secretary for Health Doctor Nosheen Hamid at Governor House Lahore and was talking with media here on Sunday.

He said that India is doing new theatric every other day to divert attention from Kashmir but today everyone including the Security Council is saying that Kashmir Issue is to be solved according to UN resolutions.

I believe that India has failed in all its plans and it has no option but to resolve Kashmir according to UN resolutions and 220 million Pakistanis are standing in support with Kashmiris and will not hold back from any sacrifice to liberate these Kashmiris, he added.

The Governor Punjab said that the intensity of human rights violations in Kashmir is unprecedented in the whole world but unfortunately the advocate of Human rights including powerful countries and organizations are observing silence over it. They should take immediate notice of it and push India to stop Human Rights violations, atrocities on Kashmiris and to lift curfew, he urged.

He said that the declaration of Kashmir issue as an international issue by Security Council has put Indian dreams into coffin. India is aware of enthusiasm of Kashmiris that’s why it is so afraid to lift curfew from Kashmir.

Ch Sarwar has said that all the promises made by PTI in general elections under the leadership of Imran Khan will be delivered and the steps carried out to end poverty, inflation and other issues are exemplary. He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government took some hard decisions to lift country out of bankruptcy, InshAllah country will get rid of all crises including economic issue.