Share:

Edited by Ghulam Farid

Excerpts from the Book “The Silent Soldier”

by Brig. (R) Muhammad Yousaf

I served under General Akhtar Abdul Rahman for four years at the height of the Afghan war. He carried the enormous responsibility for the struggle against what was then the Soviet superpower for over eight years with vigour and courage. I call him the ‘Silent Soldier’ because of his great humility and modesty. Few people, apart from his family, knew him as well as I did until he was assassinated, along with President Zia-ul-Haq, in the plane crash in August 1988. At one blow the Afghan Jehad lost its two most powerful leaders.

When the Soviets invaded Afghanistan in 1979 President Zia sent for General Akhtar, who had recently taken over as Director General of ISI. At that time nobody in authority in Pakistan, and certainly no overseas government (including the US), thought the Soviet military might could be confronted. Afghanistan was written-off as lost. The only person within the military to advocate supporting the Jehad by Pakistan, and the only person to come up with a plausible plan for doing so, was General Akhtar. He convinced the President that not only was it vital to Pakistan’s interests to fight the aggressors but that there was every chance of defeating them. Some years later Zia was to say to him: ‘You have wrought a miracle, I can give you nothing worthy of your achievements. Only God can reward you.’

General Akhtar was my superior, charged with devising, controlling and supervising the strategy to bring about victory in the field. Put in its simplest form he was the strategist. At the outset he was almost alone in thinking that the Soviet Union with all its modern aircrafts and armour could be brought down by a few thousand poorly trained and inadequately armed Mujahideen. It certainly seemed impossible in the beginning.

As events were to show he was right. Under his leadership and strategy, the communist menace was not only confronted but turned back and forced to retreat. Little wonder that the chief architect of this humiliation was on the top of the KGB’s hit list with a huge price on his head. Nevertheless, during the time that I knew him he never wavered or showed concern at the danger but continued to press on full steam with the Jehad.

I would venture to highlight two main areas in which General Akhtar’s role was critical. The first was strategy. The whole concept of how to fight the war was his. He understood how even a guerrilla army can defeat a superpower in the battlefield if it applied the strategy of death by a thousand cuts. Gradually, over the years, as the Mujahideen became better armed and trained this strategy of avoiding direct confrontation, of concentration on soft targets - communications, supply lines, depots–brought about a full Soviet defeat.

The second area of crucial importance was in the political/diplomatic field. I do not mean international politics or diplomacy, but rather internal affairs. General Akhtar seemed to me to be the only person able to bring about a degree of unity among the fractious Mujahideen political parties. Without this unity nothing of importance could have been achieved in the battle field. He was able to unite, sometimes only temporarily I admit, leaders who were lifelong enemies. He was able to convince men who would not normally sit in the same room with each other to fight together for the common goal of the Jehad.

An important part of his success was in his ability to resist the ever growing pressure by the US to run the war. Through the CIA the US sought to control the clandestine supply pipeline, arms distribution, and the training of the Mujahideen. That they were not able to do so was entirely due to General Akhtar’s efforts. It was a major contribution to avoiding operational chaos.

Unfortunately, General Akhtar was removed from the ISI by a promotion he did not seek just as the Mujahideen were on the brink of success. His tragic death a year later prevented him from witnessing the Soviet retreat from Afghanistan—the ultimate proof that he had won. I believe that Pakistan and Afghanistan owe a debt of gratitude to him. I certainly count it a great privilege to have served under the only general in Pakistan’s short history to have masterminded a victory in a major war and earn a name for his military genius and for the Pakistan Army. I salute him.