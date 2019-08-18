Share:

ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University on Saturday declared final results of post-graduate programmes (Semester Autumn 2018) including PhD physics, Chemistry and M.Phil Chemistry, Math and Physics.

The result of MS Computer Science and Chemistry has also been announced. The same has been placed at the University’s official website, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

The results have also been communicated to the students on their postal address. Results of other post-graduate programs will also be announced soon.

According to Director Exams, the University has expedited results’ announcement process and issuing of provisional results cards to the students, supporting them to continue future study.

Vice Chancellor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum has given a time-line to relevant departments for results’ declaration.

The University has evolved annual academic road-map to facilitate the students in their academic pursuits. Quality and transparency are being ensured in the entire examination and admission process.