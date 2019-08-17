Share:

LONDON - Pakistan left-arm pacer M Amir has agreed to represent Essex in their County Championship match with Kent on Sunday, which will be the last red-ball game of his career. According to the tweet posted on Essex twitter handle, the club’s head coach Anthony Mcgrath was pleased with Amir’s decision to extend his contract with the side.

“We are really pleased that Mohammad will be playing red-ball cricket for us, especially after retiring from Test cricket with Pakistan in the past month,” said Mcgrath. “Mohammad agreed to play in this County Championship fixture before announcing his retirement from Test cricket, so we are really grateful that he has followed through on his promise given the circumstances.”

The left-arm pacer recently announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect, but reaffirmed his commitment to playing white ball cricket for Pakistan.

Former cricketers like Shoaib Akhtar and Ramiz Raja were disappointed with Amir for turning his back on the longer format of the game at the age of 27. Amir is currently featuring for Essex Eagles in the 2019 Vitality T20 Blast and has also signed up for the remainder of the Vitality Blast group stages as well.