GILGIT - Soldiers of Pakistan Army Saturday rescued three stranded mountaineers and airlifted body of another.

The rescued mountaineers were stranded while scaling Mir Peak in Gilgit Baltistan.

Meanwhile, Army aviation helicopters also airlifted dead body of mountaineer Fida Hussain from Miyacher Glacier in Nagar.

Commander Force Command Northern Area Maj General Ahsan Mehmood Khan attended the Nimaz-e-Janaza of deceased Fida Hussain in Minapin, Nagar. He expressed his deep grief and sorrow over death of the mountaineer and offered fateha for the departed soul.