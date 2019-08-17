Share:

YANGON- ASEAN Food Festival-2019 kicked off in Mandalay, Myanmar’s second largest city on Saturday morning.

The festival aims to introduce culinary cuisines from countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China, Japan, South Korea and India as well as to promote development of Myanmar’s tourism sector, Union Minister for International Cooperation U Kyaw Tin told the opening ceremony of the festival.

Under the theme “The authentic flavor of the east”, over 160 food counters and souvenirs booths which represent ASEAN countries were exhibited at the festival held in Mandalay Convention Center (MCC).

Cookery demonstrations by the Myanmar Chefs Association and Myanmar Bartenders Association also featured at the festival which was set to last until Sunday.

The festival was jointly organized by Myanmar Restaurant Association and supported by Hotels and Tourism Ministry and Mandalay Region Government.