LONDON - Babar Azam, the top-ranked batsman in the ICC T20I Rankings for Batsmen, believes he still has a lot to look forward to, especially in the longest format.

“I definitely feel like there is more to come from me in first-class and Test cricket,” Babar said in an interview published by the Somerset website. “I have done okay in the white-ball game recently, but I really want to prove myself in Test cricket, so I will be doing my best to achieve my goals in this format.”

Having signed up for Somerset in May, Babar’s blazing white-ball form has placed him atop the charts in the ongoing T20 Blast, where he averages 62, garnering 434 runs in nine games. He slammed a T20 century just last week, carrying his bat in a 55-ball 110* against Hampshire. In the previous game against the same opposition, he had scored an unbeaten 95.

He now wants to replicate the success in the red-ball game, expressing his wish to represent Somerset in the County Championship as well. “I’m really looking forward to playing a County Championship match for Somerset at Edgbaston. Hopefully, I can score a few runs and help Somerset win the match. I know the club are close to winning that first title, so fingers crossed I can play a small part in this.”

“I was really pleased with how my World Cup went, and that has given me a lot of confidence moving forward,” he said. “It was my first World Cup and although it was a big challenge, it was something I really enjoyed. The atmosphere at all the Pakistan games was amazing and so many people turned up to cheer us on.”