LOS ANGELES-Brad Pitt found ‘’great relief’’ in working with Leonardo Dicaprio.

The 55-year-old actor stars as stunt double Cliff Booth alongside the 44-year-old star’s alter ego Rick Dalton in Quentin Tarantino’s new movie ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ and he found it relieved the pressure of headlining a film to be working alongside an equally big name.

He said: ‘’There was a great ease and it was really fun. I had a laugh with him.

‘’You’ve got the best of the best holding up that scene with you and there’s a great relief in that.

‘’We have the same reference points. We came into the industry at the same time, we have similar experiences and we know a lot of the same people. Leonardo is really giving and generous. I hope we get to work together again.’’

Brad viewed his and Leonardo’s characters as ‘’one individual’’ but particularly admired his friend’s work in the movie.

He said: ‘’I see Rick and Cliff as one individual. Rick is feeling put upon. Life’s against him - and there are some of the greatest breakdown scenes I’ve ever seen from my friend Leo. ‘’In the Cliff character, you see a guy who’s gone past that and is accepting of his lot in life. He’s at peace.’’

When he watched the finished movie for the first time, Brad felt as ‘’pleased as punch’’ with Tarantino’s creation.

He told Britain’s OK! magazine: ‘’I was as pleased as punch. Tarantino always brings something fresh and new to the table.