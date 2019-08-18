Share:

ISLAMABAD - Anti-Car Lifting Cell of Islamabad police busted a member of inter-provincial gang of car lifters and recovered 6 vehicles worth millions of rupees from him, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

He said that following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG (Operations) Waqar-ud-Din Syed had assigned the task to SP (Investigation) Dr Syed Mustafa to accelerate efforts against auto-theft activities.

A special team was constituted under supervision of In-charge ACLC Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali which held a car lifter of an inter-provincial gang. The gangster was identified as Umer, son of Rohan Khan, resident of district Mardan. The police team also recovered 6 stolen vehicles worth millions of rupees from him while efforts are underway to arrest his other accomplices. During the preliminary investigation, he has confessed to have taken away the vehicles from various areas of Islamabad and Punjab. The recovered vehicles bear registration number as LXV-3264, ACE-622, MN-2129, LXZ-0594, IDT-3734 and APQ-615.

The police have apprehended 78 car lifters and recovered 98 vehicles during the ongoing year, according to the ACLC officials. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated the police performance and directed all police officials to intensify efforts to curb car-lifting incidents. He has also announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for members of the police team.