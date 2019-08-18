Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority while taking notice of non-clearance of debris of a collapsed retaining wall at 9th Avenue sought explanation from Director Roads (South) for showing laxity and negligence in the matter.

The retaining wall collapsed due to heavy rain on August 10, which partially blocked the Avenue. The concerned formation neither cleared the Avenue nor made any effort to rectify the wall. Furthermore, no report in this regard could also be generated. The issue was also highlighted by different sections of media.

Taking serious notice in the matter, Director Roads (South) has been asked to explain as why the Avenue was not cleared in time and why no effort was made for rectification and why so far no report in the subject matter was generated. The officer has been directed to submit his written reply within 3 days, failing which action will be taken ex-parte.

In the meanwhile, CDA management has issued instructions for immediately initiating repair work on the retaining wall. Directions have also been issued for prompt clearance of partially blocked 9th Avenue. Acting upon the directions, work on clearance of the road has been started while repair work on the wall will be also completed at the earliest.