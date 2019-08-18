Share:

WARBURTON - A ceremony was held at Gymnasium Hall in connection with the celebrations of 72nd Independence Day of Pakistan.

Nankana Sahib Deputy Commissioner Raja Mansoor Ahmed presided over the function where Federal Interior Minister Brigadier (r) Peer Ejaz Ahmed Shah was the chief guest. MPA Mian Atif, DPO Faisal Shehzad, and DEOs Shahida Sohail, Rana Irshad and Farhat Amin attended the ceremony as guests of honour.

However, District Education Authority (DEA) CEO Javed Iqbal Babar organised the function under the leadership of DC Raja Mansoor Ahmed. The Gymnasium Hall was well decorated by Javed Shooka, Mirza Salim and Khalida Awan under the supervision of Javed Iqbal Babar with colourful banners, flexes, flags of Pakistan and Kashmir.

Federal Interior Minister Ejaz Ahmed Shah was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival at the ceremony. He hoisted the national flag. The Independence Day function started with the recitation of Holly Quran and Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool. Then Students of Govt. Girls MC School, Hira Public School, Pak Garrison School, Govt.

School headmaster tortured

HAFIZABAD - An influential landlord of village Thatha Peera severely tortured headmaster Govt Primary School when he stopped the accused for tethering cattle on the school premises. According to police source, accused Zafar Iqbal was tethering his cattle on the premises of the school and when Headmaster Riaz Ahmad advised him to desist from this practice the accused Zafar Iqbal pounced upon him with a club and inflected serious head injuries on him. The police have arrested the accused and registered a case against him accordingly.