Lahore - In the aftermath of attack of swarms of locusts in Cholistan the situation is completely under control and pesticides have been sprayed on an area of more than 6000 acres, using a specially designed aircraft, vehicles and camels.

This was stated during a meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar to review locusts’ situation in Cholistan and measures to deal with possible floods, at Civil Secretariat here on Saturday.

The Chief Secretary said that continues monitoring of locusts be ensured as this threat would persist till the end of September. He said that high level of vigilance must be maintained to successfully eliminate the pest. He mentioned that local communities should be mobilized for scouting because their cooperation is of significant importance in efforts to combat locusts.

He also asked the departments concerned to remain alert to deal with possible floods and enhance coordination with federal government to get timely information about river flows and weather.

Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Raja Khurram Shahzad briefed the meeting that attack of locusts in Cholistan has been countered very effectively by spraying pesticides on large scale. He maintained that aerial spray was carried out on an area of over 1000 acres whereas pesticides were sprayed on 5000 acres by using vehicles and camels.

He said that Balochistan has overcome locusts but operation is underway in Sindh Province. He added that special surveillance teams have been deployed in areas bordering India as the threat of pest attack from Indian side still persists. Training workshops are also being arranged for staff, he concluded.