In occupied Kashmir, the authorities continue to impose strict curfew and other restrictions across the Kashmir valley on the 14th consecutive day, today, to prevent people from holding demonstrations against India’s move of abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian authorities have been maintaining a strict curfew in the Kashmir valley since 5th August when Narendra Modi government announced scraping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. However, people defied curfew and came out of their houses in Srinagar, on Saturday, and protested against abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian government.

Several people were injured including six of them critically when the troops used force and fired pellets and bullets on the protesters. Six critically injured were admitted to hospitals in Srinagar. Some city residents said they had been assaulted or verbally abused by the forces who also damaged their properties after they raided their homes in the past two days.

In the Bemina area of Srinagar, at least a dozen witnesses said police and paramilitary officials had raided several homes on Friday afternoon, picking up at least six men and damaging houses with stones and rods.

The authorities have turned the valley, particularly Srinagar, into a military garrison by deploying Indian troops and police personnel in every nook and corner. In Srinagar, thousands of troops and policemen are patrolling the deserted streets, lanes and by lanes to thwart any attempt of people to stage anti-India demonstrations.

The authorities also continue to impose information blockade as TV channels and internet links remain snapped and restrictions on media continue since 5th August. Local newspapers even failed to update their online editions during all this period while majority of them could also not be printed due to curfew and other restrictions.

Almost all Hurriyat leaders, including Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, have been put under house arrest or in jails. Over 900 political leaders and workers including even pro-India politicians like Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, Engineer Abdur Rasheed and Shah Faesal have been detained. Due to severe blockade, a famine-like situation is emerging as people are facing severe shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines and occupied Kashmir represents a humanitarian crisis in all its manifestations.