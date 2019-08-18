Share:

LAHORE - Eminent physician Prof Faisal Masud was laid to rest at Model Town graveyard on Saturday. He breathed his last on Friday afternoon due to cardiac arrest. His funeral was held after Asr prayers in Model Town.

Prof Faisal was serving as Director General Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (P-HOTA). Prior to the current assignment, he served as Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University (KEMU) and University of Health Sciences (UHS), Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) and head of Dengue Expert Advisory Group.

Tribute

“A gold medal would be named after the legend in his name will be awarded to top position holder every year in the subject of medicine at both undergraduate and postgraduate level,” said UHS VC Prof Javed Akram at a condolence meeting arranged at the varsity on Saturday. The condolence meeting that was arranged in collaboration with Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIM) and Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians (PAFP).

medics, students and faculty attended it. Prof Javed Akram said Prof Faisal Masud led UHS in difficult times. He added that legacy of veteran physician would continue in the form of his thousands of students.

“See a patient today without charging any fee. This will be the best tribute you can pay to Prof Faisal “, he suggested.

PSIM senior vice president Prof Tariq Wasim announced an award of Rs100,000 in the name of Prof Faisal that would be awarded annually to best medical researcher. He said that the late professor had multiple qualities of head and heart.

PAFP President Dr Tariq Mian, Dr Zahid Pervaiz, Dr Salman Kazmi , Dr Tahir Ch and Dr Asad Zaheer also spoke on the occasion.