LAHORE - An accountability court on Saturday extended judicial remand of former director general of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) Syed Insaf Ahmed in a corruption case until August 31. Syed Insaf Ahmed, who was designated by Nepra for determination of electricity tariff, proposed by a power firm in 2007, is accused of misusing his authority. He with alleged connivance of the management of the power company, accepted fraudulent financial and technical information on account of various cost factors so as to allow fraudulent and illegal gains on the prices of electricity tariff, as per the NAB. The accountability bureau also accuses him of willfully facilitating the false cost estimates submitted by the power firm.

The NAB officials produced him before the duty judge on expiry of the remand term. The court was informed about the preparation of an investigation report. Later, the court extended judicial remand of the accused and adjourned further hearing till August 31.