ISLAMABAD - The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday issued warning of a ‘high to very high’ flood for 10 nullahs of the rivers Ravi and Chenab during the next 72 hours after prediction of moderate-heavy rainfall in the coming two days.

“According to the latest hydro-meteorological numerals prediction models and current satellite and radar network of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected over

the catchment areas of the nullahs of Rivers Ravi and Chenab during the next 48 hours,” the FFD said in its advisory.

In the present scenario, the FFD said, high to very high flood was expected in the Hasri, Bein, Basanter, Ujh, Jhajri, Kather and Deg nullahs of the River Ravi, and in Palku, Aik and Bhimber nullahs of the River Chenab.

“All the authorities concerned have been asked to stay alert, and take precautionary measures accordingly,” the FFD said.

Water level also expected to rise in Sutlej, Beas

The FFC said that River Indus was flowing in medium flood at Guddu and in low flood at Sukkur and in “Tarbela-Taunsa Reach”, while River Kabul was also in low flood in “Warsak - Nowshera Reach”.

According to FFD’s report released on Saturday, all other main rivers (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) were flowing normally. Today’s combined live storage of three major reservoirs is 11.015 MAF i.e. 80.50 % of the maximum combined live storage capacity. Tarbela Dam has also attained the level of 1547.05 feet against the maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet.

Yesterday’s well-marked monsoon low over Northeastern Rajasthan (India) has moved northwestwards and lies over Southern Haryana (India). The interaction between the two weather systems i.e. westerly wave and monsoon low is injecting strong moist currents from Bay of Bengal as well as the Arabian Sea into the upper catchment areas of rivers Sutlej, Beas, Ravi and Chenab and to some extent in the catchment areas of River Jhelum, besides North-Northeastern Punjab.

Yesterday’s trough of westerly wave over Northeastern Afghanistan lies over Northern parts of Pakistan.

Seasonal low continues to prevail over Northern Balochistan. Moderate to strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating into sub-mountainous areas of Punjab & Kashmir upto 7,000 feet.

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, widespread thunderstorms, with scattered heavy to very heavy to extremely heavy falls, are expected at isolated places in the upper catchments of rivers Sutlej, Beas and Ravi during the next 24 hours.

Scattered thunderstorms, with isolated heavy to very heavy falls, may also occur over the catchment areas of River Chenab and to some extent of River Jhelum, including northeastern Punjab, besides, scattered thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls are expected over the upper catchment areas of the River Indus besides Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur & DG Khan divisions and Eastern Balochistan during the same period.

According to FFD, flood like situation is expected in rivers Sutlej, Beas, Ravi & Chenab (the flood situation in rivers Sutlej and Ravi at rim stations will depend on releases from the dams located in India) and low to medium flood flows are also expected in the local nullahs i.e tributaries of rivers Ravi and Chenab besides hill torrents of DG Khan division during the next 48 to 72 hours.