ISLAMABAD - The weekly inflation for the week ended on August 8, for the combined income group, witnessed an increase of 1.23 percent as compared to the previous week. The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the combined group was recorded at 270.31 points against 267.02 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Meanwhile, the inflation for the lowest income group also increased from 245.50 points in last week to 249.01 points, showing growth of 1.43 percent. As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 17.76 percent, and for the lowest income group, it increased by 14.46 percent. The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-08=100, covering 17 urban centres and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.