LAHORE - Governor Ch Sarwar said that Narendara Modi was more dangerous than Adolf Hitler.

Talking to the media after visiting the family of martyr Lance Naik Taimoor Aslam on Saturday, he said that Indian rulers should understand that in case of war it would be the last one in the sub continent.

“If war is imposed, we are ready to respond in a befitting manner”, he said, adding, India was against the Afghan Peace Process & Kartarpur Corridor from the day one. “Pakistan will complete Kartarpur Corridor before the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Ch Sarwar said that it was crystal clear that India was not serious in resolving Kashmir issue through talks. He said the voice of oppressed Kashmiris has reached the whole world. He questioned that where were the leaders of 60 Islamic countries at the time when India was killing innocent Kashmiris. He demanded the world hold Modi answerable for atrocities in Kashmir.

He said that India was trying to sabotage Kartarpur corridor. “We will complete the project. Today Sikh community is standing with oppressed people in Kashmir. Sikh pilgrims will be provided every facility including visas and foolproof security on the eve of birth anniversary of Guru Nanak”, he said, adding, India was not treating religious minorities properly. He paid tributes to Taimoor Aslam Shaheed for sacrificing life for the country. He said that the family was proud of Taimoor Aslam. He said that federal and provincial government would extend full support to the family.