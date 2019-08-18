Share:

Lahore - Parliamentary Secretary on Environment Rukhsana Naveed called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to discuss plan to control pollution.

The chief minister said environment pollution was a big challenge, adding in past trees had been cut mercilessly to construct buildings, bridges and roads due to which the problem of environment pollution intensified.

He said, “We have the target to plant 500 million trees in five years, and 28 trees per acre will be planted in Punjab by 2025.”

He said tree plantation was needed for survival and shortage of forests caused environment damage. Buzdar said Prime Minister Imran Khan would make Pakistan Clean and Green at any cost.

price hike

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday issued directives to rein in price hike. “No paperwork is acceptable, make practical efforts to provide relief to people,” he added. He said the departments concerned should wake up from slumber and deliver as per situation requires. Price control magistrates should visit markets and bazaars to check prices instead of sitting in offices, he added.

The CM said effective and active role was needed to control price hike and provide relief to the people. He said a crackdown should be launched on profiteers and hoarders.

He said artificial hike would not be tolerated in the prices of vegetables, fruits and pulses. The deputy commissioners should keep a close eye on prices in their areas and supervise operation against price hike. Prices of essentials food items and their quality should be strictly monitored, he added.

He said the people cannot be left at the mercy of hoarders and those involved in price hike. The chief minister issued instructions to the Cabinet Committee on Price Control in this regard.

Condolence

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday visited the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Abdul Aleem Khan and offered condolence over the death of his uncle. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude.