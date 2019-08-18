Share:

ATTOCK-Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that global warming is a great challenge and the PTI government is

committed to offset its effects by planting 10 billion trees during the next four years.

He said this while inaugurating “Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign” at Fauji Cement Jhang Bahtar here in Attock district on Saturday.

On the occasion, Managing Director Lt-Gen (r) M Ahsan Mehmood, GM Brig (r) Khizar Sultan Raja, Company Secretary Brig (r) Riaz Gondal, Senior GM Plant Muhammad Tariq and large number of other people including students were also present.

The adviser to Prime Minister said that under the program, 10 billion saplings would be planted over the next couple of years including 30 million saplings would be planted on Sunday (today) across the country, adding that overall 150 million saplings would be planted in the current monsoon season.

He appreciated the role of the administration of Fauji Cement for planting ten thousand saplings.

Malik Amin said that Clean and Green Program, under the supervision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is in full swing, vowing to make it a great success.

He informed that to make rainwater use worthy, a “Rainwater Harvesting System” is being introduced, which would bring better results. Malik Amin While talking about the atrocities of Indain Forces in Occupied Kashmir, said that now the issue has become an issue of the entire world and is no more internal issue of India.

He said that Modi has violated his own constitution and the resolution of United Nations and would now have to face the music and destruction, adding that the ruling BJP has laid the foundation for the disintegration of India.