ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said his government’s vision was based upon the basic humanitarian principles of lifting the conditions of the downtrodden and weaker segments of society.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Sehat Sahulat programme for the Disabled, he said the human society had roots in the compassion and consideration for the downtrodden.

He said improving the conditions of deprived segments of society was the responsibility of the state. The PTI government’s vision was focused on improving the conditions of weaker people of the society or those unfortunate who had been suffering from various issues.

The prime minister said they wanted to introduce a centralized and data based programme in Pakistan in collaboration with all the institutions, involved in financial support of the poor and deprived classes, and cited launch of the Sahulat Card and the Ehsas programme aimed at improving the economic conditions of the poor.

Imran directs for creating public awareness about climate change

He said every nation had a vision and Pakistan was the only country to have been created in the name of Islam but unfortunately “we have gone far from our goal for which this country was created.” The vision for Pakistan’s creation was to make it an Islamic welfare state on the principles of the State of Madinah, he added.

He said the State of Madinah was a modern state as its foundation was laid on the basis of humanity and justice. “Our Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is a role model for us and if we follow his Sunnah and teachings we will be successful.”

The Muslims ruled the world for one thousand years following the principles of the State of Madinah, he added.

The prime minister said the launch of Sehat Sahulat Programme for the Disabled was a step towards formation of a welfare state.

Appreciating the performances of Dr Zafar Mirza and Dr Sania Nishtar in their respective fields, Imran said it had been decided that from now onward every ministry would present a report about their work or performance before commencement of the cabinet meeting every week which could improve life of common man and providing facilities to them.

Earlier, the prime minister distributed Sehat Sahulat cards among a number of disabled persons.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza said serving the vulnerable and humanity was motto of the government and launch of the Sehat Sahulat Programme on the occasion of completion of one year of the government was a great honour.

He said bringing changes in health system and making it easy for the common man was their mission. Despite all financial constraints, the government had allocated Rs 200 billion in the budget for social safety and poverty alleviation programme, which spoke volumes about its commitment for the health sector, he added.

Meanwhile, emphasising on the need for creating public awareness about climate change, Imran Khan Saturday directed for inclusion of every segment in the steps being taken to protect environment and challenges relating to climate change.

The Prime Minister issued these directives during a briefing on “Clean and Green Pakistan Index” project, progress in 10 billion tree project, ban on use of polyphone bags, electric vehicles policy, rules and regulations about green buildings and other steps for environmental protection in Islamabad here today.

He said public response to the campaign of banning use of polythene bags in the federal capital is encouraging, and schools and students should be made part of the campaign to make it a success.

The Prime Minister said the federal capital should be made a model city in respect of environmental protection, and later the campaign should be extended to other cities of the country.

The Advisor on Climate Change briefed the Prime Minister that the process of planning regarding ten billion tree tsunami at provincial level has been completed, and its PC-I has been prepared.

He said about 3.25 billion trees will be planted in the first phase of the project, which will be reviewed after two years.

Malik Amin Aslam briefed the meeting that encouraging results were received about ban on the use of polythene bags in the federal capital at initial level, and the decision is being appreciated by all segments of the society. He said policy has been formulated regarding electric vehicles, which will soon be presented to the federal cabinet. He said rules and regulations for green buildings have also been designed, which will also be unfolded soon.

The Advisor also briefed on “Clean and Green Pakistan Index” project, which will be launched in September.

Under the Clean and Green Pakistan Index project with the participation of the federal, provincial and local governments, cities and the surrounding areas will be graded in respect of provision and drainage of water, solid waste management, cleanliness, and ratio of trees.

In the first phase, Clean and Green Index project will be initiated in twelve cities of Punjab and seven cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Advisor on Climate Change also briefed on tree plantation campaign being launched in Lahore tomorrow, in which thirty million saplings will be planted.