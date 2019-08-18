Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday took to his Twitter to criticise the Narendra Modi-led BJP government in India for its supremacist ideology.

“India has been captured, as Germany had been captured by Nazis, by a fascist, racist, Hindu supremacist ideology and leadership,” he wrote in a series of tweets on Sunday. “This threatens the nine million Kashmiris under siege in Indian occupied Kashmir for over two weeks which should have sent alarm bells ringing across the world with UN Observers being sent there,” he added.

India repealed Article 370 of its constitution on August 5, revoking the special status granted to Kashmir to operate as an autonomous state. Ever since, the area has been under curfew and locked down.

“And the threat also extends to Pakistan, the minorities in India and in fact the very fabric of Nehru and Gandhi’s India,” PM Khan reminded the world. “One can simply Google to understand the link between the Nazi ideology and ethnic cleansing and genocide ideology of the RSS-BJP founding fathers,” he said. This is not the first time the PTI-led Pakistani government has likened the Indian government to Nazis. During his Independence Day address, President Arif Alvi urged the world to take notice of India’s Nazi ideology.

“Already four million Indian Muslims face detention camps and cancellation of citizenship. The world must take note as this genie is out of the bottle and the doctrine of hate and genocide, with RSS goons on the rampage, will spread unless the international community acts now to stop it,” wrote PM Khan. “The world must also seriously consider the safety and security of India’s nuclear arsenal in the control of the fascist, racist Hindu supremacist Modi government. This is an issue that impacts not just the region but the world,” he said.