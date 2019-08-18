SRINAGAR - In occupied Kashmir, Indian police have booked two Muslim youth in Rajouri district of Jammu region for their posts on social media.
The police booked the youth, Atiq Chowdhary and Farooq Choudhary, for their posts on social networking site Facebook. Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Yougal Manhas talking to media said the police have registered a case against the youth and teams have been formed to arrest them. Meanwhile, in occupied Kashmir, former puppet Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter has said that Kashmiris have been caged like animals and deprived of basic human rights.
Mehbooba’s daughter Iltija Javed said this in a letter written to the Indian Home Minister, Amit Shah.