SRINAGAR - In occupied Kashmir, Indian police have booked two Mus­lim youth in Rajouri district of Jammu region for their posts on social media.

The police booked the youth, Atiq Chowdhary and Fa­rooq Choudhary, for their posts on social networking site Facebook. Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Yougal Manhas talking to media said the police have registered a case against the youth and teams have been formed to ar­rest them. Meanwhile, in occupied Kashmir, former pup­pet Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter has said that Kashmiris have been caged like animals and deprived of basic human rights.

Mehbooba’s daughter Iltija Javed said this in a letter writ­ten to the Indian Home Minister, Amit Shah.