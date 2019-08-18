Share:

- Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader and noted Kashmiri social activist, Shehla Rasheed Shora, has said that all of occupied Kashmir is a jail right now – an open-air prison.

Rasheed in a post on social networking site wrote, “The authorities, some reports say, are even jailing children of class seven – this is not normal. Not anywhere, not by any standards.” “Ali Saifuddin, a Kashmiri singer, had to come all the way to Delhi in order to purchase essential medi­cine for his grandmother.