Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Islam is a religion of love and humanity and our Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) sets an example of love and affection towards entire humanity which will always be remembered.

In his message on World Humanitarian Day, Usman Buzdar said that there is a dire need to promote the golden principles of love towards humanity for setting up of a peaceful society which will be free from colour, creed or race.

He said the greatness of humanity lies in serving and loving fellow human beings. He said that on the one side the world is celebrating “World Humanitarian Day” and on the other side, India has crossed all limits of the humiliation of humanity.

The Chief Minister said every eye and heart is saddened over Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir. Kashmiri people have been deprived of all their human rights on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day. The Modi government should look into its conscience on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that a peaceful society cannot be formed without the principles of love and humanity. It is a moral obligation of every individual of the society to help the ailing humanity, he concluded.